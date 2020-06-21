Quetta man killed during robbery

A man was killed and his accomplice was injured while they resisted robbers in Quetta’s Akhtarabad on Sunday, the police said.

The men were on their motorcycle when they were stopped by alleged robbers. “The men had resisted the robbery after which the suspects shot them and fled from the crime scene,” a police officer said.

The injured man has been shifted to the hospital where he has been declared out of danger. The victim’s body, on the other hand, has been sent back home.

Following the incident, residents of the area came out on the streets in protest and blocked the main road.

They complained that incidents of robberies have increased but police have failed to take any action to safeguard citizens.