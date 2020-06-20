Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Punjab to ask federal government for 15,000 oxygen cylinders

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

The Punjab government will ask the Centre to provide between 10,000 and 15,000 oxygen cylinders following an increase in coronavirus cases.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and Industries Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal.

So far, the province has reported over 62,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,265 deaths. Infections are likely to spread rapidly in the next few weeks.

Oxygen cylinders come in handy for patients who have trouble breathing as the virus affects lungs and makes it hard to breathe smoothly.

Oxygen cylinder-providing vehicles have also been allowed to operate round the clock. Moreover, the government will take strict against those found involved in black marketing and hoarding medicines.

Hospitals have also been directed to abide by the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s instructions regarding quality of facilities and ventilator charges.

