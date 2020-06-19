Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab sugar, flour prices to be strictly monitored: CM Buzdar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab sugar, flour prices to be strictly monitored: CM Buzdar

Photo: File

In no circumstances will the prices of sugar and flour be increased in Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar promised on Friday.

He has ordered Punjab’s Agriculture Department and its officers to strictly monitor the prices of the staples in the province and ensure that no increase is tolerated.

“An investigation will be carried out by the price magistrate against anyone who is found selling the commodities at overpriced rates,” Buzdar said, adding that he will monitor the prices himself.

“If the need arises, raids will be conducted and I will inspect the warehouses myself,” the minister warned.

He added that the provision of specialised machinery at flour and sugar warehouses will be handled by the government.

The commodities are being sold in Punjab for higher prices than those set by the government leading to problems for residents after which action was taken by the administration.

