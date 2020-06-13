Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh coronavirus cases cross 50,000 mark

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab, Sindh coronavirus cases cross 50,000 mark

Online Photo

Two of the most populated provinces in the country, Punjab and Sindh, crossed 50,000 coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the government’s COVID-19 portal.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 2,705 cases taking the provincial tally to 50,087, while Sindh’s COVID-19 cases total is at 51,518 after 2,262 new cases were reported.

Punjab has reported the highest number of fatalities at 938, while 816 people have lost the battle to the deadly virus in Sindh.

Following the steep increase in cases, the governments of both the provinces are contemplating on imposing a lockdown, especially in Lahore and Karachi. A decision will, however, be taken after suggestions with the federal government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Lahore on a visit Saturday morning. He will discuss the future operations of the Ehsaas Programme, the budget and the coronavirus situation in the province with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The premier is also expected to make a one-day visit to Karachi on Tuesday [June 16] to discuss COVID-19 with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He will also be visiting the quarantine centre in Sukkur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases across Pakistan have amounted to 132,405 and the number of deaths increased to 2,551. On the other hand, more than 50,000 people have defeated the virus.

According to experts, the country will experience a peak in its cases from June to August. Residents have been advised to strictly follow the government’s precautionary SOPs, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

RELATED STORIES
 

