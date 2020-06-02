Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab health minister terms coronavirus situation ‘alarming’

Posted: Jun 2, 2020
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab is witnessing an “alarming situation” as the number of coronavirus cases is continuously increasing in the province, Provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said Tuesday.

“This is an alarming situation and the number of cases has increased definitely,” Rashid said at a press conference in Lahore. She said her ministry wasn’t hiding the number of infections.

The minister said people are saying that hospitals in Punjab don’t have beds and ventilators. That’s not true, she said, adding that at least 28 ventilators were still vacant in hospitals across the province.

Rashid told reporters that there are currently 27,850 patients of coronavirus in Punjab and 119 of them are in critical condition.

Lahore is the most affected city with 12,850 cases, the minister said.






 

 
 

 
