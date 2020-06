Flour prices have risen by Rs10 in Punjab in the past month.

Hopes that the recent wheat harvest would bring prices down have been dashed. A 20 kilogramme sack of wheat is being sold for over Rs1,000.

The public is worried that it won’t be able to afford two square meals if flour prices keep rising like this.

Traders say the price of wheat has risen in the open market, which is why flour has become more expensive. They say they’re purchasing it for Rs1,000 and have to make a profit as well.