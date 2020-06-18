Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab Civil Secretariat employees stage protest, demand increase in salaries

Posted: Jun 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Punjab Civil Secretariat employees stage protest, demand increase in salaries

Employees of the Punjab Civil Secretariat boycotted work on Thursday and staged a protest outside its building in Lahore demanding an increase in their salaries.

The price of commodities has gone up and it is difficult for us to purchase things and pay rent with our salaries, an employee said.

They said that their demands are always ignored during budget meetings.

The protesters said that the pensions of the retired employees should be increased and ad hoc employees should be regularised.

They warned that they will hold an even bigger protest if the government doesn’t meet their demands.

