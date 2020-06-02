Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab allows businesses to stay open from Monday to Friday

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
A shopkeeper is selling items in a Faisalabad market in this picture taken on May 11, 2020. Photo: Samaa TV

The Punjab government has allowed shops, business and factories to operate between 9am and 7pm from Monday to Friday.

There will be a complete lockdown in the province every Saturday and Sunday, the government said in a notification.

Educational institutes, wedding halls, restaurants will remain close as usual. However, takeaway and delivery would be allowed.

A complete ban on sports tournaments, social and religious gatherings will remain in place, according to the notification.

Medical stores, petrol pumps, tyre puncture shops, tandoors, vegetable and grocery shops can stay open round the week.

Intercity and inter-district transport has also been completely exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

Coronavirus lockdown Punjab
 
