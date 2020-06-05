Pakistan lawmakers liken each other to Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Sindh Assembly were seen on Friday using the names of Bollywood actors to describe the personalities of each other.

It started when PTI MPA Arsalan Taj likened CM Murad Ali Shah to Anil Kapoor. “We saw him becoming Anil Kapoor, doing an act, visiting every place as if that’s a scene of a film,” Taj said.

He also alleged that CM Shah wants to look good on camera by “shedding tears”.

The two parties have been accusing each other of mishandling the coronavirus situation in the country.

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah took it on himself to defend the chief minister and asked Taj to find late Indian actor Amrish Puri in their ranks.

“There was also an Amrish Puri in the film. Where is he,” Shah asked. “You should at least tell us that.” The minister was apparently referring to Indian movie Nayak.

Released in 2001, Nayak was a political thriller starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal among others.

Anil Kapoor played a TV journalist who was challenged by the sitting CM to take his office for a day.