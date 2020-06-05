Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan lawmakers liken each other to Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Pakistan lawmakers liken each other to Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Sindh Assembly were seen on Friday using the names of Bollywood actors to describe the personalities of each other.

It started when PTI MPA Arsalan Taj likened CM Murad Ali Shah to Anil Kapoor. “We saw him becoming Anil Kapoor, doing an act, visiting every place as if that’s a scene of a film,” Taj said.

He also alleged that CM Shah wants to look good on camera by “shedding tears”.

The two parties have been accusing each other of mishandling the coronavirus situation in the country.

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah took it on himself to defend the chief minister and asked Taj to find late Indian actor Amrish Puri in their ranks.

“There was also an Amrish Puri in the film. Where is he,” Shah asked. “You should at least tell us that.” The minister was apparently referring to Indian movie Nayak.

Released in 2001, Nayak was a political thriller starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal among others.

Anil Kapoor played a TV journalist who was challenged by the sitting CM to take his office for a day.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan PPP PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Murad Ali Shah, PTI, PPP
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.