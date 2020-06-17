Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

PTI, partners have NA majority even after BNP’s loss

Posted: Jun 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTI, partners have NA majority even after BNP’s loss

Akhtar Mengal’s Balochistan National Party has withdrawn its support from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. The party has four members in the National Assembly.

To form the government, a party needs at least 172 seats. Even after losing Mengal’s support, the PTI and coalition parties have 180 seats in NA.

PM Khan’s PTI has 156 seats in the assembly, while it has the support of seven members of Karachi-based MQM-P.

The PTI’s coalition partners PML-Q and BAP have five seats each in the lower house, while GDA has three seats in the assembly.

Sheikh Rashid, an MNA of his AML party and two other independent MNAs are also supporting PM Khan’s government.

Mengal has left the PTI coalition but he hasn’t joined the opposition’s alliance, which has 157 members in the assembly.

The PML-N has 84 MNAs, the PPP has 55 MNAs, the MMA has 15 MNAs and the ANP has one MNA in the lower house of the parliament.

Two independent MNAs are also sitting on the opposition benches. The opposition parties will have 161 seats in the assembly if Mengal decides to join them but it would not be enough to topple PM Khan’s government.

