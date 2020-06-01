PTI lawmakers ask federal government to ‘take over’ Sindh

PTI lawmakers in Sindh have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to “take over” Sindh because they believe the provincial government is not doing enough to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am compelled to say that the time has come the federal government takes over Sindh,” PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman said while addressing a press conference with MPA Dr Imran Ali Shah. “If we wait any further, the situation will get worse.”

The MPA claimed that private hospitals in Karachi are asking for Rs150,000 from coronavirus patients just to admit them.

PTI’s federal government and PPP-led Sindh government have been hurling accusations at each other after the country saw a spike in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

Dr Imran Ali Shah, another PTI MPA, claimed that the provincial government is not even providing protective gear to doctors.

“The doctors at Civil Hospital buy masks for themselves,” claimed Dr Shah, saying the Sindh government will be held “directly responsible” for the death of doctors.

“We are hearing the voices of lockdown again. I am warning you don’t go towards the lockdown again,” Sherzaman said. He added that people will stage protests outside the offices of the provincial government if they re-impose the lockdown.