Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
‘What is PTI govt’s alternate strategy to control coronavirus cases?’

Photo: AFP

PML-N President and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has questioned the PTI-led federal government’s stance on the coronavirus lockdown.

“What is the government’s alternate strategy if they are not imposing a complete lockdown,” the politician asked in a video message on Tuesday.

He said the coronavirus situation in the country is worsening by the day and Pakistan’s top doctors, civil and military leadership need to discuss steps to counter the virus spread.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan has reported 2,839 COVID-19 fatalities and nearly 149,000 infections. The cases, as the experts suggest, are likely to surge till July.

Shehbaz has demanded the government to urgently summon a meeting of the Council of Common Interests, get all provinces on one page, and stem the outbreak.

The PML-N president is himself infected with the virus and currently under isolation. He also expressed grief on the lives of Pakistanis that the novel virus has claimed so far.

