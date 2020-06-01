Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Prove Daniel Pearl was kidnapped with evidence, court tells Sindh

Posted: Jun 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Prove Daniel Pearl was kidnapped with evidence, court tells Sindh

Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court has turned down a request to nullify a lower court decision freeing the murderers of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The Sindh High Court acquitted Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib and Fahad Nasim on April 2 and modified the sentence of Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh. Pearl, who worked with the Wall Street Journal, was killed in Karachi in 2002.

His killers were initially handed death sentences but they challenged the sentences in the Sindh High Court. The court heard their appeals after 18 years.

The Sindh government and Pearl’s family filed two separate petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the suspects’ acquittal.

On Monday, the Supreme Court turned down a request to declare the Sindh High Court’s verdict null and void and said the petition contained irrelevant sections.

The Sindh government has asked for time to submit records from the trial court.

Justice Manzoor Malik noted that the petitioners must first prove that Pearl was kidnapped. You must prove with evidence that the person kidnapped was indeed Daniel Pearl, said the judge.

He also said they will need to examine whether the witnesses’ statements and identification parade were conducted according to the law.

We cannot set aside facts, said Justice Malik.

The court granted the government’s request for more time to submit the records and adjourned the hearing till an unspecified date.

