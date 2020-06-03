Protest in Balochistan’s Duki over suspension of public transport

Transporters staged a demonstration in Duki on Wednesday to protest suspension of public transport in Balochistan.

They chanted slogans against the government and blocked the National Highway by burning tyres.

The protesting transporters lamented that they were not being allowed to resume transport, while the rest of the sectors had been allowed to operate.

They said their issues were increasing and demanded the government resume public transport in the province.

Public transport remains suspended in Balochistan since the imposition of a lockdown on March 24. The move was aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 4,740. The virus has so far killed 49 people in the province.