Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Prolonged power cuts spark protests in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Prolonged power cuts spark protests in Karachi

Photo: Samaa TV

Prolonged power outages sparked on Wednesday protests in multiple areas of Karachi.

People appear to have lost their temper over outages lasting even up to 24 hours in a few localities.

Residents of Lines Area and Abyssinia Lines took to the streets to protest massive load-shedding by the K-Electric.

The protesters blocked Shahrah-e-Quaideen, but reopened one of its tracks after talks with police and Rangers officials.

They ended the blockade after KE officials assured them that no power load management would be done at night.

A similar demonstration was staged outside the KE office in Malir on Tuesday, at which the protesters also complained about over-billing by the power distribution company.

The KE management maintained that the power cuts were caused by faults and tripping in areas with power theft.

The shortage of furnace oil and gas has also affected the company’s power generation capacity, they said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, K-electric, load-shedding, power outages, protests
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.