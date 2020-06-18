Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Prime Minister Imran Khan praises Pakistan’s ‘balanced’ coronavirus lockdown handling

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to take action against people violating SOPs in the country.

The action could include fines, he told journalists in Karachi on Wednesday.

The premier patted his government on the back for the “balanced” way it handled the coronavirus and threat of poverty. He said the way Pakistan handled the situation was unlike anyone else, comparing it to neighbouring India where “34% of the country is in extreme poverty because of the lockdown”.

Pakistan, on the other hand, “saved people from poverty and slowed [the virus] down,” he claimed.

PM Khan said a smart lockdown was being imposed in areas across the country. These areas are being identified as hot spots with the use of technology, he said, adding that they are taking action there.

Coronavirus Imran Khan
 
