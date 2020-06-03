Price of 20kg flour bag increases by Rs150 in KP

The price of a 20kg flour bag has gone up by Rs150 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past week.

After the increase in price, the 20 kg flour bag that used to be available at Rs920 now costs Rs1,070.

The hike in flour price resulted from difficulties faced by flour mills in the procurement of wheat.

Flour dealers demand the authorities ensure that the mills succeed in procuring wheat.

If the permits for wheat procurement are not issued then the price will go further up, they say.

The consumption of wheat in KP is up to 4,500,000 metric tonnes, according official statistics. But only 1,100,000 to 1,300,000 metric tonnes of wheat is produced locally.

The province mainly procures its wheat from Punjab.