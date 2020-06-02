Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
President Arif Alvi wants people not to ignore coronavirus threat

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
President Arif Alvi wants people not to ignore coronavirus threat

Photo: Samaa Digital

President Arif Alvi wants people of Pakistan not to ignore the threat of coronavirus in the country.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the president told anchorperson Nadeem Malik that nobody knows for how long the coronavirus pandemic will last and so the people will have to live their lives keeping in view the spread of the virus.

“The government has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks in public places,” President Alvi said. He advised the masses to act upon the SOPs issued by the government to protect themselves from the virus.

He asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Elderly people should not unnecessarily leave their homes, he urged.

President Alvi said the virus weakens the body and it doesn’t only attack the lungs but the heart too. A person could die even after recovery because the virus weakens their body, he said.

The federal and Sindh governments have been accusing each other of mishandling the crisis and sometimes even the 18th constitutional amendment has come under attack from treasury benches.

President Alvi, however, believes there is nothing wrong with the amendment.

“The 18th amendment itself is a good amendment,” the president said. “People should talk about more improvement in it and democratic struggle for more power is a genuine struggle.”

Commenting on the May 22 plane crash in Karachi, he said the governments don’t make investigation reports public in Pakistan, but he had requested the prime minister to release inquiry report of the recent plane crash.

Like many other PTI leaders, President Alvi also seems to be a big fan of Turkish historical drama series Diriliş: Ertugrul. He thinks the popular drama series is helping Muslims connect with their history.

The president said the Pakistani entertainment industry is also capable of producing good dramas on Muslim personalities in the Sub-continent, such as Tipu Sultan and Siraj ud-Daulah.

