PPP minister criticizes MQM over silence on petrol price hike

Saeed Ghani On Petrol Sot 28-06

The PPP government in Sindh has criticized the MQM for not raising its voice against increase in the prices of petroleum products.

“When the PPP’s government increased the prices of petrol because it became expensive in the international market, the MQM threatened to leave our government four or five times because of the hike in price petroleum products,” Saeed Ghani, Sindh’s education minister, said Sunday.

On March 26, the federal government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 per liter to just a little over Rs100.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs21.31. The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil have gone up by Rs23.50 and Rs17.84 respectively.

Ghani said in their government, petrol was being sold in the international market for $145 per barrel adding that today the petrol in international market is much cheaper but the federal government still raised the prices of petroleum products.

The provincial education minister said that MQM restricted itself to just issuing a statement when the PTI government increased the prices of petroleum products.