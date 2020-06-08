Police seal TikTokers’ ‘fake police station’ in Karachi

No arrests were madePolice in Karachi have raided a studio of TikTokers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar after they were informed that some people are running a fake police station in an apartment.The TickTokers had set up a police station in their studio apartment in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Pehelwan Goth and were making videos as policemen wearing uniforms.“I have their videos,” Shahrah-e-Faisal DSP Iqbal Sheikh told SAMAA TV. He added that the TikTokers were seen acting as an ASI and SHO in the videos.Police have sealed the studio but made no arrest.