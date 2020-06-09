Eight suspected terrorists arrested in KP: police

Peshawar police and an intelligence agency have arrested eight suspected terrorists who attempted to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial capital through Khyber district, police officials said Tuesday.

The arrested terrorists had entered the Khyber district from Afghanistan, the officials said. Seven of them belonged to the Khyber district, while one hailed from Afghanistan.

Police said the suspects had carried out various attacks in Peshawar in the past.

They also claimed to have seized hand grenades, Kalashnikovs, pistols and motorcycles during the raid.