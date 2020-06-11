Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Police arrest four over Khairpur child marriage

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Police arrest four over Khairpur child marriage

Photo: SAMAA TV Reporter

Police have arrested four people for marrying off a nine-year-old girl to a 50-year-old man in Khairpur district’s Faiz Ganj area, they said Thursday.

The arrestees included the groom, Makhan Lashari, and girl’s father Ghaman Lashari.

Police said an FIR was registered against them under the Child Marriage Restraint Act. People below the age of 18 can’t be married under the act.

The police had sprung into action after reports of the marriage surfaced on social media a few days ago. The girl will be sent to the women protection cell in Khairpur.

The law enforcers said they were carrying out raids to arrest others accused of facilitating the marriage.

khairpur Sindh
 
Khairpur, Child Protection, Sindh
 
