Police arrest Attock man for killing 25-year-old son

Posted: Jun 16, 2020
Photo by reporter

Police in Attock have arrested a man for killing his 25-year-old son, a police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The man had himself killed his son and blamed the murder on unidentified men, police spokesperson Tahir Iqbal said. However, the deceased’s mother had approached the police and an FIR was lodged against the suspect.

“The reason for murder he told us is that his son was annoyed with him over his indecent activities and he kept stopping him,” Iqbal said.

“He is with police on a physical remand,” the official said. “Police have recovered the murder weapon and we are further interrogating him.”

The suspect has also confessed to the murder saying that he felt “embarrassed”, Iqbal said.

