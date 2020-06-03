PML-N MPA Shaukat Cheema dies of coronavirus

Member Punjab Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema died of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

He had been on the ventilator for the last 10 days.

The 66-year-old MPA was from Gurjanwala and was elected on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket in 2018.

This is the fourth reported death of an MPA in the last 15 days.

Earlier today, another MPA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mian Jamshedud Din of the PTI, passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Islamabad for the past few days. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoled with the MPA’s family and prayed for his soul.

His funeral will be held in Nowshera’s Kaka Sahib.

On May 20, the deaths of Syed Fazal Agha, a JUI-F MPA and former Balochistan governor and Shaheen Raza, a PTI MPA in the Punjab Assembly were reported.

Agha was elected an MPA from Balochistan’s Pishin district.