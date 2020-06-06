Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

PML-N leader claims Chaudhry Nisar helped PTI in 2014 protest

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
PTI supporters protesting in Islamabad against then PM Nawaz Sharif in 2014. Photo: AFP

PML-N leader Javed Latif has accused his former party member Chaudhry Nisar of facilitating the PTI in staging its 2014 Islamabad protest.

In August 2014, Imran Khan led as the PTI chairperson a sit-in in Islamabad against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He demanded an inquiry commission be formed against Nawaz in the Panama leaks.

The protest lasted for more than four months before it was called off by Khan because of the terrorist attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV on Friday, PML-N’s Latif claimed that Nisar wanted to become the prime minister himself, but the 18th Amendment had paved the way for Nawaz to become the PM for the third time.

“During the protests, Nisar intentionally levelled allegations against Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan. After that, the PPP decided not to participate in the parliamentary session,” said Latif.

The PML-N leader added that Raja Zafarul Haq had to apologise on Nisar’s behalf.

Nisar parted ways with the PML-N in June 2018 to contest the general elections in July as an independent candidate.

MOST READ
