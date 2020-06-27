PML-N demands PM Khan’s resignation over fuel price hike

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation over the massive hike in petroleum prices.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 on Friday, taking it to a little over Rs100 per litre.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal strongly criticised the government for the hike at a press conference in Islamabad Saturday.

They said if PM Khan was given more time and his policies continued, then the country would suffer an irreparable loss.

“Businesses are closed and the economy is dwindling because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Abbasi said. “And the government has pushed petrol beyond the purchasing power of the masses.”

He hinted at supporting any constitutional move aimed at replacing the prime minister.

Asif said the entire country was suffering because of the ego of the prime minister.

This government is being blackmailed by mafias since the day it took over the country, according to Ahsan Iqbal.

He said they were waiting to see what action the National Accountability Bureau takes on this “criminal negligence”.