PM should have met Sindh CM during his visit: Shah

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have met Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his two-day visit to the province.

The information minister was speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din Wednesday morning. He was asked why the premier wasn’t scheduled to meet any Sindh government official during his visit.

Shah said they welcome the prime minister but his programme didn’t include any meetings with provincial government officials. “Obviously, if there is no plan then what can we say?” he asked “We were hopeful of a meeting with the chief minister.”

The minister said the premier could have met Sindh officials since it was his first visit to the province after the outbreak of the coronavirus. Shah said this sort of attitude towards Sindh was not appropriate.

PM Khan reached Karachi Tuesday night on a two-day visit. He will meet members from the PTI and coalition parties after which he’ll leave for Sukkur this afternoon.

When asked about the exclusion of Sindh government officials from PM Khan’s schedule, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said the prime minister and Sindh CM regularly hold video conferences once or twice a week.

He said PM Khan arrived in the province for the inauguration of the Ehsaas programme in Larkana.

“There is no communication gap,” Sheikh insisted on the show. “The prime minister and the chief minister are on the same page.”