PM says will daily monitor SOP implementation from his office

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that he would now monitor implementation of coronavirus SOPs from his office on a daily basis.

The prime minister was briefing the media on the coronavirus situation in the country.

“The number of deaths in the country has started increasing,” he said. “We knew that the number of deaths would increase.”

PM Khan said they knew that the number of cases would rise after lifting the lockdown in the country.

He, however, maintained that the decision to lift lockdown was right.

Noting the situation in India, the Pakistan premier said New Delhi even imposed curfew in some areas. “According to an Indian survey, 8.4 million Indian families suffered because of the lockdown, while 34% families could not survive without assistance.”

He said 30 million Indians lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

PM Khan said the opposition wants the number of deaths to increase in Pakistan. It is trying to blame the government for deaths due to the virus, he said.

“I have decided that I will now monitor the implementation of SOPs from the PM Office,” the prime minister said, announcing the government’s new strategy to deal with the pandemic.

He said he has got reports in this regard from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I will receive daily reports and we will take action,” PM Khan said. “We will impose smart lockdowns at places where the virus is spreading.”