Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM says will daily monitor SOP implementation from his office

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM says will daily monitor SOP implementation from his office

PM Imran Khan. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that he would now monitor implementation of coronavirus SOPs from his office on a daily basis.

The prime minister was briefing the media on the coronavirus situation in the country.

“The number of deaths in the country has started increasing,” he said. “We knew that the number of deaths would increase.”

PM Khan said they knew that the number of cases would rise after lifting the lockdown in the country.

He, however, maintained that the decision to lift lockdown was right.

Noting the situation in India, the Pakistan premier said New Delhi even imposed curfew in some areas. “According to an Indian survey, 8.4 million Indian families suffered because of the lockdown, while 34% families could not survive without assistance.”

He said 30 million Indians lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

PM Khan said the opposition wants the number of deaths to increase in Pakistan. It is trying to blame the government for deaths due to the virus, he said.

“I have decided that I will now monitor the implementation of SOPs from the PM Office,” the prime minister said, announcing the government’s new strategy to deal with the pandemic.

He said he has got reports in this regard from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I will receive daily reports and we will take action,” PM Khan said. “We will impose smart lockdowns at places where the virus is spreading.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, coronavirus, PM Imran Khan, India, smart lockdowns,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.