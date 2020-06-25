PM Khan urges provinces to contribute to erstwhile FATA’s development

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Thursday the provinces to contribute to the development of merged tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister was addressing the National Assembly session. He said his government was making all efforts for developing the country.

“FATA and Balochistan are being paid their complete share from the budget despite the government having less money,” PM Khan said.

He reminded the provinces of their commitment to provide funds for the development of KP’s merged tribal districts from the National Finance Commission award.

The prime minister spoke about a range of issues including COVID-19, economy, Kashmir and Pakistan’s ties with US.

Coronavirus pandemic

He said if the people didn’t take precautions, then the hospitals would come under pressure.

PM Khan said there was no contradiction in his statements on the pandemic. Neither there was any confusion within his government on the matter, he said.

The premier reiterated that the lockdown adversely affected the poor, but the decision making had been improved due to National Command and Operation Centre.

Current account deficit

In 2018, he said, the current account deficit was at $20 billion, which has now come down to $3 billion.

The country’s was under a foreign debt of $30 billion when they came into power, the prime minister said.

He said the government and the military reduced their expenses, and returned loans worth Rs5,000 billion.