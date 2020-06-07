Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

PM Khan misquotes Iqbal, admits mistake after social media backlash

Posted: Jun 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan misquotes Iqbal, admits mistake after social media backlash

File photo.

In a tweet on Saturday (June 7), Prime Minister Imran Khan got it wrong again. He misquoted poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal but admitted his mistake after he was criticised on social media.

The premier had tweeted an image with a poem and a picture of Allama Iqbal, attributing the poem to him.

“This poem by Iqbal reflects how I try to lead my life. I urge our youth to understand and absorb the poem of the great Iqbal and I guarantee them that it will release their great God-given potential that we all possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat,” he captioned the picture.

Within minutes, hundreds of people corrected the PM and told him to fact check his tweets before sharing them.

Shortly after the backlash, the prime minister accepted his mistake but said that he still stood by the message of the poem irrespective of its author.

Following this, Iqbal has become a trend on the social media website.

On the other hand, another poet, Asad Maroof, who has written a similar poem to the one the PM shared that he started getting calls that the premier had shared his poem and misquoted him.

Maroof told SAMAA TV that although the poems were similar, it wasn’t his. “What the prime minister shared is a nazm while what I wrote was a ghazal,” he clarified.

Previously, PM Khan had also misattributed a quote by Bengali writer Rabindranath Tagore to Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Jibran.

Allama iqbal Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Prime minister, Imran Khan, poem, Allama Iqbal, Asad Maroof, Twitter, backlash, trend, Kahlil Jibran, Rabindranath Tagore, social media
 
