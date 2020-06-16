Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
PM Khan gives green light to resuming international flight operations

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a green light to resume international flights operations to and from Pakistan while discussing the matter with his ministers in a Federal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“Overseas Pakistanis are close to us and we won’t abandon them in difficult times,” the PM was quoted as saying. However, he did not reveal a particular date from which the operations will resume.

The prime minister reportedly okayed it on the recommendation of his Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari.

Flights will resume work after agreeing on SOPs with the Pakistan government to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread among passengers.

