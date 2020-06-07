PM Khan approves action against those involved in sugar crisis

The government of Pakistan has decided that the FIA, NAB and other investigation agencies will be asked to make cases against those found involved in causing a sugar crisis by the report of the sugar inquiry commission, said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on accountability on Sunday.

An inquiry commission formed by the federal government had made some stunning revelations last month about the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

The report says that the sugar industry is “unregulated” and “cartelized”, PM Khan’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The government’s top accountability official said that the major players in the sugar industry have been part of every political party and have affected the policies either directly or indirectly.

Akbar said that PM Khan has approved an action plan under which the cases will be made based on the inquiry commission’s report.

NAB will investigate the cases linked with the government-approved subsidies to the sugar industry. Those who received subsidy but violated its terms will be taken to task, Akbar said.

PM Khan’s special assistant also said that changes will be made in the regulatory framework.

All sugar mills will come under scrutiny, he said, adding that FBR will investigate cases about benami transactions and tax evasion in 90 days.

The State Bank of Pakistan will investigate loan write offs in 90 days, Akbar said. He added that the FBR, SBP and NAB will also recover money from the culprits.