Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan approves action against those involved in sugar crisis

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan approves action against those involved in sugar crisis

The government of Pakistan has decided that the FIA, NAB and other investigation agencies will be asked to make cases against those found involved in causing a sugar crisis by the report of the sugar inquiry commission, said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on accountability on Sunday.

An inquiry commission formed by the federal government had made some stunning revelations last month about the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

The report says that the sugar industry is “unregulated” and “cartelized”, PM Khan’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The government’s top accountability official said that the major players in the sugar industry have been part of every political party and have affected the policies either directly or indirectly.

Akbar said that PM Khan has approved an action plan under which the cases will be made based on the inquiry commission’s report.

NAB will investigate the cases linked with the government-approved subsidies to the sugar industry. Those who received subsidy but violated its terms will be taken to task, Akbar said.

PM Khan’s special assistant also said that changes will be made in the regulatory framework.

All sugar mills will come under scrutiny, he said, adding that FBR will investigate cases about benami transactions and tax evasion in 90 days.

The State Bank of Pakistan will investigate loan write offs in 90 days, Akbar said. He added that the FBR, SBP and NAB will also recover money from the culprits.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Sugar Inquiry Commission
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sugar Inquiry Commission, Imran Khan, PTI
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.