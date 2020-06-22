PK-8303 crash: Investigators hold pilot responsible

Investigators have prepared an interim report in the PIA PK-8303 plane crash and handed it over to the aviation division. It was released on Wednesday.

The investigators blamed the pilot and air traffic controller’s negligence for the crash which claimed 97 lives in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

“At 2:35pm, the aircraft performed an ILS approach for runway 25L and touched down without landing gear, resting on the engines,” it said. “Both engines scrubbed the runway at high speed.”

The traffic control, however, failed to inform the pilots and crew about the damage to the engine.

“The landing was discontinued and a go-around was executed. The intentions to undertake another ILS approach for landing on runway 25L were conveyed, however, shortly after the go-around both engines failed one by one,” it said. The plane was “unable to maintain the required height. The aircrew declared an emergency situation that both engines were lost, and transmitted a Mayday call.”

“The aircraft crashed about 1,340 metres short from runway 25,” said the report. “It was a slow speed impact with high angle of attack, with aircraft configuration indicating landing gear extended and flaps retracted.”

The report said that the “aircraft was serviceable for the said flight. The captain and first officer were adequately qualified and experienced to undertake the said flight,” it added.

The investigation team recovered the Flight Data Recorder, Cockpit Voice Recorder, Enhanced Group Proximity Warning System computer, Quick Access Recorder computer, Flight Controls Data Concentrator computer, Air Data Inertial Reference Unit computer from the wreckage and “earmarked it for advanced analysis at BEA”.

A team from airbus arrived in Pakistan and took the voice recorder and flight data box back to France. It decoded them and handed them over to Pakistani investigators.

The story was first published on June 22, 2020. It has been updated to include more findings from the report.