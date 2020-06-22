Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PK-8303 crash: Investigators hold pilot responsible

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PK-8303 crash: Investigators hold pilot responsible

Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed at a residential area in Karachi on May 22, 2020. - A Pakistani passenger plane with nearly 100 people on board crashed into a residential area of the southern city of Karachi on May 22. Photo: AFP

Investigators have prepared an interim report in the PIA PK-8303 plane crash and handed it over to the aviation division. It was released on Wednesday.

The investigators blamed the pilot and air traffic controller’s negligence for the crash which claimed 97 lives in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

“At 2:35pm, the aircraft performed an ILS approach for runway 25L and touched down without landing gear, resting on the engines,” it said. “Both engines scrubbed the runway at high speed.”

The traffic control, however, failed to inform the pilots and crew about the damage to the engine.

“The landing was discontinued and a go-around was executed. The intentions to undertake another ILS approach for landing on runway 25L were conveyed, however, shortly after the go-around both engines failed one by one,” it said. The plane was “unable to maintain the required height. The aircrew declared an emergency situation that both engines were lost, and transmitted a Mayday call.”

“The aircraft crashed about 1,340 metres short from runway 25,” said the report. “It was a slow speed impact with high angle of attack, with aircraft configuration indicating landing gear extended and flaps retracted.”

The report said that the “aircraft was serviceable for the said flight. The captain and first officer were adequately qualified and experienced to undertake the said flight,” it added.

The investigation team recovered the Flight Data Recorder, Cockpit Voice Recorder, Enhanced Group Proximity Warning System computer, Quick Access Recorder computer, Flight Controls Data Concentrator computer, Air Data Inertial Reference Unit computer from the wreckage and “earmarked it for advanced analysis at BEA”.

A team from airbus arrived in Pakistan and took the voice recorder and flight data box back to France. It decoded them and handed them over to Pakistani investigators.

The story was first published on June 22, 2020. It has been updated to include more findings from the report.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PK-8303
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

2 Comments

  1. Avatar
      Obaid  June 22, 2020 11:19 am/ Reply

    Please report news accurately. You have written PK8505, when in fact it is 8303.

  2. Avatar
      MSA  June 22, 2020 7:00 pm/ Reply

    Very sad and shocking indeed

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.