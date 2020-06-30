Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Petrol price hike challenged in Islamabad court

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Petrol price hike challenged in Islamabad court

Photo: Online

Mian Muhammad Aslam, who is a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami, has challenged the Rs26 overnight increase in petrol prices in the Islamabad High Court.

On June 26, the federal government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 per litre to just a little over Rs100. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs21.31. The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil have gone up by Rs23.50 and Rs17.84 respectively.

The petitioner has requested the notification to be set aside followed by a decrease in petrol prices.

He said that the prices have been increased in an “arbitrary, unrealistic and flimsy” way. ” “Despite the slight fluctuation in the crude oil prices in international markets, the government has endorsed a huge increase in prices of petroleum products in an illegal and hasty manner by increasing the base price of petroleum products and petroleum levy”.

The people from the middle and lower classes are “facing huge financial stress because of major cuts in their earnings” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This followed by an “excessive increase [in petrol prices] will adversely affect the lives of the salaried class, small businessmen and farmers and will provide an unnecessary and unfair advantage to the large companies, which is in violation of their constitutional right of fair opportunity to trade,” the petition said.

He remarked that it is the state’s responsibility to “provide relief and support to its people during critical financial situations” but the federal government’s action is in “sheer violation of the government’s duty”.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Ministry of Petroleum, PM Office, Ministry of Finance, federal government have been named as respondents in the case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
ICC recalls Pakistan's 2019 World Cup win against South Africa
ICC recalls Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup win against South Africa
Charsadda woman kills son-in-law after he shoots, injures her: police
Charsadda woman kills son-in-law after he shoots, injures her: police
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.