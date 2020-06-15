Peshawar seals four areas to control spread of virus

Peshawar imposed restrictions in four localities after they reported an increasing number of coronavirus cases on Monday.

The Peshawar deputy commissioner instructed officials to enforce “controlled exit and entry” in Ashrafia Colony, University Town sub-area, Danishabad and Sector E/2 in Phase I of Hayatabad.

It is being done on recommendations by the district health officer.

The DC said that no one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas, except those supplying essential commodities. All types go gathering have been prohibited. All shops are also to remain closed. This excludes pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, water shops and emergency services.

Implementation of these restrictions will be the responsibility of magistrates in-charges and divisional and sub-divisional police officers. The DHO is required to provide health services.