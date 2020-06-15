Monday, June 15, 2020  | 23 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar seals four areas to control spread of virus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Peshawar seals four areas to control spread of virus

A health official (L) wearing protective gear takes a sample from a man at a drive-through screening and testing facility for the COVID-19 coronavirus, alongside a street in Islamabad on June 9, 2020. (AFP)

Peshawar imposed restrictions in four localities after they reported an increasing number of coronavirus cases on Monday.

The Peshawar deputy commissioner instructed officials to enforce “controlled exit and entry” in Ashrafia Colony, University Town sub-area, Danishabad and Sector E/2 in Phase I of Hayatabad.

It is being done on recommendations by the district health officer.

The DC said that no one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas, except those supplying essential commodities. All types go gathering have been prohibited. All shops are also to remain closed. This excludes pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, water shops and emergency services.

Implementation of these restrictions will be the responsibility of magistrates in-charges and divisional and sub-divisional police officers. The DHO is required to provide health services.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.