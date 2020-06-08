Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar gets mobile app for women to make harassment complaints

Posted: Jun 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
KP reported 500 cases of domestic violence from March to May

A non-governmental organisation in Peshawar has introduced a mobile phone application to help women file cases of harassment and  violence.

Wafa Wazir, the head of NGO Zamung Jwandun, told SAMAA TV the women can file complaints of harassment, cybercrime, rape, emotional and economical violence.

Wazir said her team first discusses the cases and refers them to psychologists and the police after making a decision.

The women can type up their complaints in the application or send us a voice note if they can’t write, Wazir said.

Cases of violence against women have drastically risen across Pakistan after the country went into a lockdown in March.

In Khyber Pakhunkhwa alone, over 500 cases of domestic violence were reported from March to May, according to provincial Ombudsperson Rukhshanda Naz.

Ayesha Bano, a member of KP provincial assembly, had written a letter to the KP chief of police last month to provide protection to women and children.

She had told SAMAA TV that it is the responsibility of the government and police to protect women and children who have to live with their abusers even after facing violence at home.
Peshawar VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
Violance Against Women, Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, App
 
