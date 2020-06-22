Pervaiz Elahi reaffirms his party’s support to PTI

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab Assembly speaker and PML-Q president, has assured his party’s support to the PTI as part of the coalition government.

“We stand with the PTI shoulder to shoulder,” Elahi said while meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday.

He said those trying to break the alliance between the PTI and other parties will never succeed. The Punjab CM seconded Elahi’s views.

The PTI is reportedly calling on it’s allies after the Balochistan National Party-Mengal exit the alliance last week.

Addressing the National Assembly on July 18, Mengal announced that the BNP-M was no longer in an alliance with the ruling PTI.

We have been asking the government to pay attention to Balochistan but no one has been listening to us, he said.