HOME > Pakistan

PEMRA issues notices to TV channels over Kuwait Airways story

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
File Photo

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has issued a show cause notice to ARY, Dunya TV, 24 News, Public TV and GTV for airing fake news.

According to the authority, the new channels ran news regarding the termination and suspension of Pakistani pilots and engineers working for Kuwait Airways.

The channels have been directed to show cause within 14 days and submit an apology for airing the false news without any editorial check.

The fake news was run immediately after the Pakistan International Airlines grounded 141 pilots whose licences are suspected to be fake with immediate effect.

