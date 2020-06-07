Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan’s coronavirus fatalities cross 2,000

Posted: Jun 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus fatalities cross 2,000

Photo: Online

The total number of people who have passed away from the novel coronavirus in Pakistan surpassed 2,000 on Sunday [June 7].

Of all the provinces, the highest number of deaths were reported from Punjab followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and then Balochistan.

Here is a breakdown of the number of deaths in each province:

  • Islamabad – 49
  • Punjab – 683
  • Sindh – 634
  • Balochistan – 54
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 561
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir – 8
  • Gilgit Baltistan – 13

The total number of the number of people affected from the virus is nearing 100,000. Pakistan reported its first COVID-19 case in February. In May and June, the number of cases across the country saw an exponential increase with as many as 90 deaths reported in a single day.

Experts have predicted that the cases are likely to increase in June and July.

The federal government has imposed a smart lockdown across the country to tackle the pandemic. Areas declared red zones for the virus will be closed down.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet have said people are not taking the situation seriously and urged them to take responsibility for themselves and those around them.

“I appeal to civil society, media, ulema and our Tiger Force to create awareness amongst the public of COVID-19’s severity and the need to strictly observe SOPs,” the premier said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

On the other hand, in some good news, 884 more people have defeated COVID-19 and completely recovered, according to the government’s coronavirus portal. This takes the total number of recoveries across the country to 33,465.

