Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases nearing 75,000, over 1,500 deaths reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Pakistan has reported a total of 74,788 cases of the novel coronavirus so far. The total number of fatalities in the country have amounted to 1,576.

For the past few days, the country’s highest number of cases and deaths reported in 24 hours has been increasing. On Monday, Sindh reported a total of 500 deaths ever since the pandemic first started — the highest in any province.

Sindh is also the province that has the highest number of active cases.

Here is the province-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases:

  • Islamabad – 2,893
  • Punjab – 26,240
  • Sindh – 29,647
  • Balochistan – 4,514
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 10,485
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir – 271
  • Gilgit Baltistan – 738

According to medical experts, KP has the highest death rate of the virus as compared to the number of cases it has reported. On the other hand, Lahore has been declared a red zone.

Prime Minister’s Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has made wearing masks compulsory for people as the country’s virus toll rises.

In a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Monday (June 1), Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there will be a complete lockdown in the country every Saturday and Sunday. Shops and businesses have been allowed to be open from 9am to 7pm.

He said that he did not want Pakistan to go under the kind of lockdown it went through. Even the US resumed its business despite registering 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, the premier added.

Across the globe, more than six million people have COVID-19, while 377,000 patients have died. Brazil, the US, Britain, India and Russia are countries most affected by the pandemic.

Coronavirus Imran Khan
 
