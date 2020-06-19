Pakistanis are mad about New Zealand’s newest COVID-19 case

New Zealand has reported three new COVID-19 cases this week after declaring itself virus-free. This breaks its 24-day no case streak.

Many Pakistanis are especially angry about this news because the third case to be reported was of a man from Pakistan.

The patient is a man in his 60s who arrived from Lahore, confirmed media reports.

The Guardian noted that the man was in his 60s and arrived in Auckland from Pakistan on June 13 on Flight NZ-124, transiting through Doha and Melbourne.

He reportedly wore a mask throughout the flight and stayed at an isolation hotel before moving to quarantine.

Officials are contacting all passengers on the flight and have alerted overseas counterparts for the other flights, said Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health.

I can report that Pakistanis are very upset about our latest new case. Don’t worry guys, he’s in quarantine and wore a mask on his flight! We’re all good! pic.twitter.com/EcRH8utEmu — Kristin Hall (@kristinhallNZ) June 18, 2020

On Pakistani Twitter, the news caused a minor uproar. Some Pakistanis called for a ban on their countrymen visiting New Zealand while others said it was “our hall of shame”.

Some people didn’t believe the news because of the flight ban. The government has, however, been allowing special flights to enter and leave the country. Others even called for New Zealand to “send his bum right back!!! How could he do this to Jacinda!! [sic]”

Some even apologised. “New Zealand was one country that declared itself corona free but Lahoris were like ‘aesay kaise’,” wrote one user.

But New Zealanders weren’t as harsh on Pakistanis as the Pakistanis themselves. “They shouldn’t feel but (but it’s awfully cute that they do). In this case the system worked exactly as designed!” wrote one user.

“They are being very harsh on themselves I feel!” wrote another.

New Zealand reported its first new cases for the virus on Tuesday in two sisters who returned to the country after travelling to the UK.