Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistani doctor treating coronavirus patients dies in Saudi Arabia

Posted: Jun 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Pakistani doctor treating coronavirus patients dies in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani surgeon Dr. Naeem Khalid Chaudhry can be seen with his family at Jeddah’s Corniche on January 11, 2020. He died while working in Saudi Arabia after contracting the coronavirus. Photo: Arab News

A Pakistani doctor who was treating coronavirus patients died in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, the Arab News reported.

Dr. Naeem Khalid Chaudhry, who worked at Makkah’s Hira General Hospital, is the first medic in the kingdom to lose his life to the coronavirus disease.

The 46-year-old surgeon hailed from Narowal. He had moved to Saudi Arabia in 2014. Chaudhry is survived by his wife and three daughters.

His wife, Tooba, also works at the hospital as a radiologist. She told Arab News that her husband kept on performing his duties throughout the pandemic, and showed mild symptoms on May 14.

“He had mild fever and complained of fatigue on May 14, and it was established that he was suffering from COVID-19 after a medical test the same day,” Tooba said.

“We started treating him and he showed signs of improvement until the beginning of this month. Then suddenly his condition deteriorated.”

Tooba and her three daughters have also tested positive for the virus, but they are in stable condition.

“Our symptoms have disappeared, but the hospital has not called us for a second test,” she said.

Khalid Majid, Pakistan’s consul general in Jeddah, said the deceased doctor would be remembered as an indefatigable philanthropist for his illustrious contributions to the fields of medicine and social work.

“He was an important member of the medical team fighting against COVID-19 in the Makkah region,” Majid told Arab News. “The Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia has indeed lost a sincere compatriot who served humanity with zeal and sincerity.”

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki also prayed for the Pakistani surgeon, while recognising his services to the kingdom.

Coronavirus Pakistan Saudi Arabia
 
