Pakistan will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight at 10:46pm.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is where there is an imperfect alignment between the sun, moon and the Earth.

As a result, some of the sun’s light is stopped from reaching the moon.

This is the second lunar eclipse of 2020 and will be visible in different parts of the world.

In Pakistan, the eclipse will start at 10:46pm and end at 2:04am on Saturday.