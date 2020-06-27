Saturday, June 27, 2020  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Pakistan to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary

Photo: AFP

Pakistan is ready to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on June 29, the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019 for the ease of Sikh devotees. “The Kartarpur Corridor is a true symbol of peace and religious harmony,” said the Foreign Office in a statement on Saturday.

The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak, spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

The Corridor was temporarily closed on March 16 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“As religious places are gradually opening up around the world, Pakistan has also made necessary arrangements to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims,” said the statement.

Pakistan has invited India to finalise the necessary SOPs for reopening the corridor.

