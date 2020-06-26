Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

‘Pakistan to record fewer infections than expected till June 30’

Posted: Jun 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
‘Pakistan to record fewer infections than expected till June 30’

Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

The federal government says it had initially expected the coronavirus cases in the country to rise to the 300,000-mark by the end of June, but around 100,000 less infections are now likely to be reported.

On Thursday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the government’s decision to seal certain cities has resulted in lower infections.

“Instead of 300,000 cases, we are expecting 200,000 cases to be reported till June 30,” he told reporters.

As of June 26 Friday, 197,000 people in Pakistan have tested positive for COVID-19. The National Command and Operation Centre has identified and sealed around 90 localities in 20 cities. These neighbourhoods cover 40% of all active cases.

Umar said imposing a strict lockdown in these areas has slowed the virus’ spread in this week. However, it isn’t time to celebrate just yet.

“People have also begun adopting the SOPs. Now the cases are not spiking as rapidly as they were earlier, but this doesn’t mean that we stop adopting precautionary measures and feel as if the outbreak has finished,”
he warned.

“In a week, we’ll show the numbers that will reveal the difference that sealing the virus hot spots has made. Our healthcare sector will now be able to sustain this situation.”

Pakistan to record 100,000 less infections then expected till June 30, coronavirus in Pakistan, Asad Umar, NCOC, Shibli Faraz
 
