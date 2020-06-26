Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan to look into fake licenses of commercial pilots

Posted: Jun 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan to look into fake licenses of commercial pilots

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Federal Investigation Agency will investigate the issuance of fake licenses to commercial pilots in Pakistan, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Friday.

The development comes days after investigators held the pilot responsible for the PK-8303 crash in Karachi.

An A-320 aircraft of the Pakistan International Airline had crashed minutes before its second landing attempt in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22. The plane was carrying 99 people and only two survived the crash.

Khan revealed details of corruption within the Civil Aviation Authority at a press conference in Islamabad Friday.

There are 262 commercial pilots in the country whose licenses are dubious, according to the minister. Of them, 34 pilots didn’t appear in even one out of eight exam papers.

Khan said the authorities have prepared a list of 148 pilots with dubious licenses. The matter of fake degrees of 28 others would be forwarded to the cabinet, he said.

Pilots having dubious licenses will not be allowed to operate flights, the minister said. They will lose their jobs and face cases.

So far, he said, five CAA officials have been suspended for issuing of fake licenses to pilots. Khan said the government would task the FIA with investigating the matter.

