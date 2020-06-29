Karachi stock exchange attack: Sindh Rangers say four terrorists killed

A policeman, two security guards martyred

Panic and fear gripped Karachi’s II Chundrigar after four suspected terrorists tried to storm into the Pakistan Stock Exchange building Monday morning. All terrorists have been killed.

One police officer and two security guards were martyred in the attack, said the spokesperson of the Karachi police. Three policemen, two security guards and a stock exchange employee have been injured and shifted to a hospital.

According to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Accident Emergency and Trauma Centre, a total of seven bodies and eight injured people were brought to the hospital. All of these people were men.

The police said that two men came in a car near the building's entry point and tried to enter it. They, however, were stopped by the security guards after which the suspects threw a hand grenade at them and opened fire.

A picture of a car parked outside the entrance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The terror suspects reportedly tried to enter the building in this car.

"In the morning, some armed terrorists tried to attack the Pakistan Stock Exchange building," said Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah in a video statement. "They tried to enter the building through the parking lot but they were stopped by the security agencies." The masterminds of the attack will be arrested soon, he added.

A picture of a broken glass door at the entrance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange building. Photo: Roohan Ahmed/SAMAA Digital

There were reports that some people were still inside the building when the attacked occurred and they locked themselves in their offices. The building has now been vacated.

Immediately after the attack, the police and Sindh Rangers reached the site and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated the building. The bomb disposal squad reached the site too.

The Sindh Rangers have said that all terror suspects

involved in the attack have been killed, adding that a clearance operation is

underway.

Four bags have been seized from the terrorists which

included four SMGs, hand grenades, weapons, water bottles and dates.

City SSP says there were four alleged terrorists and all of them were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces.

The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

A security guard has been posted outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building after four terror suspects tried to enter the building on June 29, 2020. The building has been vacated. Photo: Roohan Ahmed/SAMAA Digital

"I was on my way to my office when I received a call from a colleague saying something has happened near the Pakistan Stock Exchange building and shots can be heard," said Abbas, who works in a building close to PSX, told SAMAA Digital. "At first, we thought it was a fight between two brokers. I heard gunshots when I reached the office, then I came to know it was actually a terrorist attack."

The PSX is located on II Chundrigar Road, one of the busiest roads of the metropolitan city. Branches of multiple banks are also located inside the building.

'Brave security guards'

Ahmed Chinoy, the director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, said that 'brave' security guards played a big role in stopping the terrorists from storming the building.

PSX Managing Director Farrukh Khan said that a security guard reportedly lost his life in the attack. “Two other security guards and a civilian were injured,” he told SAMAA TV. He lauded the efforts of the security forces and guards in responding to the attack. “They didn’t let the attackers enter the PSX compound and held them back successfully,” Khan added.

A picture of bullet holes on a window at the parking lot of the Pakistan Stock Exchange building. It was attacked by four terrorists on June 29, 2020. Photo: Roohan Ahmed/SAMAA Digital

"If the Rapid Response Force [of the Sindh police] weren't here then many people would have died," Sadiq Nawaz, a guard at the PSX, told SAMAA Digital.

"We were outside the CPO when we heard the gunshots," an RRF cop said. "Our men came here and exchange fire with the terrorists."

"The guards of private company deployed outside the building only had a few bullets," said RRF personnel Aamir Hussain. "How do you expect them to fight the terrorists?"

This is reason why one of them was killed while others sustained injuries, he remarked. "Two RRF personnel Imtiaz and Shahzad were also injured in the attack."

Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered his condolences and regret over the attack. He said that the nation should be proud of its security forces and lauded their successful effort to hold back the terrorists.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has taken notice of the attack and summoned a detailed investigative report summoned. This is an attack on the economy of the country, he said.

On June 10, two people were injured in two separate attacks on Rangers in Karachi, the police said. The first attack targeted a Rangers vehicle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, according to police officials. A paramilitary soldier was injured in the attack. The second cracker attack occurred near a Rangers post at Manzil Pump

Trading remains unaffected

The trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange remained indifferent to the terrorist attack.

BMA Head of Research Faizan Ahmed said that the KSE-100 Index has been moving up.

At the time of the attack, approximately 10am on Monday, the index was at 33,939. The index lost 219 points within 15 minutes but recovered within one hour and then gradually moved up.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.