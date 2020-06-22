Pakistan says India has become a threat to region’s stability

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the world has started realizing that India has become a threat to the stability of the region.

“India wants to suppress the Kashmiri people’s movement for freedom,” Qureshi said after the OIC Contact Group’s emergency meeting on Kashmir. The virtual meeting was attended by foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The OIC group endorsed Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue, according to the foreign minister. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir during the meeting.

On August 5 last year, New Delhi had unilaterally revoked the special status of India-held Kashmir. Thousands of politicians, rights activists and political workers were arrested after India’s move to end the valley’s special status.

The Pakistani and Indian militaries have been exchanging fire along the heavily militarized Line of Control since August 5. Dozens, including civilians, have been killed in the skirmishes between the two neighbouring arch-rivals.

Qureshi said India wanted the world to see that everything was fine in Kashmir. “The media from across the world should be given access to India-occupied Kashmir so the world could know the exact situation,” he demanded.

The foreign minister once again warned that India could stage a false flag operation in an attempt to divert the world’s attention.