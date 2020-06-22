Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan says India has become a threat to region’s stability

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan says India has become a threat to region’s stability

File photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the world has started realizing that India has become a threat to the stability of the region.

“India wants to suppress the Kashmiri people’s movement for freedom,” Qureshi said after the OIC Contact Group’s emergency meeting on Kashmir. The virtual meeting was attended by foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The OIC group endorsed Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue, according to the foreign minister. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir during the meeting.

On August 5 last year, New Delhi had unilaterally revoked the special status of India-held Kashmir. Thousands of politicians, rights activists and political workers were arrested after India’s move to end the valley’s special status.

The Pakistani and Indian militaries have been exchanging fire along the heavily militarized Line of Control since August 5. Dozens, including civilians, have been killed in the skirmishes between the two neighbouring arch-rivals.

Qureshi said India wanted the world to see that everything was fine in Kashmir. “The media from across the world should be given access to India-occupied Kashmir so the world could know the exact situation,” he demanded.

The foreign minister once again warned that India could stage a false flag operation in an attempt to divert the world’s attention.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.