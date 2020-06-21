Pakistan reports nearly 180,000 coronavirus cases, 3,542 deaths

Pakistan has reported 178,892 known COVID-19 infections and 3,542 fatalities so far, while a total of 70,328 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Sindh has reported the highest number of cases with over 69,000. The total death toll in the province now stands at 1089. In the last 24 hours, the province has reported more than 2,275 new cases.

The number of cases in Punjab have also increased to 65,739. It has reported the highest number of deaths country-wide so far at 1,407.

Balochistan has reported over 9,000 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 21,444 COVID-19 cases and Islamabad’s virus toll climbed to 10,662.

Following the increase in cases and fatalities, PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza advised residents to stay away from crowded areas, wear masks whenever going out and practise social distancing.

In a media briefing on Sunday, he instructed people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and take special care of the elderly.

Additionally, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the government will increase its supply of HDU beds to hospitals across the country.

“With the help of the smart lockdown, we will be able to reduce the number of coronavirus cases in the country,” he said, adding that people should strictly follow the government’s SOPs.

The government has imposed a lockdown in 20 major cities across the country. It was, however, noted that some residents were violating it and were roaming around openly in the streets.