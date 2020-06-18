Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Pakistan Railways to be completely revamped under CPEC: Bajwa

Posted: Jun 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Pakistan Railways to be completely revamped under CPEC: Bajwa

Under-constructed New Gwadar International Airport under the CPEC project. Photo: @CPEC_Official/Twitter

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa says Pakistan will have a completely revamped railway system after the completion of phase II of CPEC.

“All railway crossings will be replaced by underpasses and overhead bridges,” General Bajwa told the media at the Heavy Mechanical Complex in Taxila on Thursday.

This revamping of the Railways infrastructure was approved by the government just last week.

“Even the coronavirus has not hampered our progress [on CPEC]. I just got to know that eight of our energy projects have been completed and nine more are on the verge of completion,” he said.

In the first phase, around $12.5 billion was invested and another $14 billion is being spent on underway projects.

General Bajwa remarked that the government now aims to revive the economy by focusing on agriculture, making special economic zones in each province and limiting its import. For this, the country seeks the relocation of industries from China to Pakistan.

Creating Special Economic Zones will create massive job opportunities for our youth, enhance exports and substitute imports. Young people who have been making use of the government’s technical education programmes can later transfer to the economic zones and get paid for their skills, General Bajwa said.

He confirmed that the government will soon approve the development of the Rashakai Economic Zone in Khyber Pakthunkhwa as well.

But, he was of the opinion that private sector and Heavy Mechanical Complex (a state-owned defence manufacturer) will have to form a partnership to make sure it becomes a success.

He said the government has been in talks with the complex and will rely on it for projects instead of importing machines.

The industries operating in the economic zones should sign contracts with the complex and use their machinery, the CPEC authority chairman said. They could even get them reconfigured if need be.

He added that the government is also eyeing foreign investment and seeking the interest of entrepreneurs from abroad to come and partner with Pakistan.

asim saleem bajwa cpec Pakistan Railways
 
RELATED STORIES
 

CPEC phase II to revamp Pakistan railways completely: General Saleem Bajwa
 
